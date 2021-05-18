trailers

Netflix's The Ice Road Trailer: Liam Neeson Goes Full Fast And Furious In One Of His Final Action Roles

Over the past decade, Liam Nesson has become one of Hollywood’s most reliable action stars. Whether it’s goldy epics, saving his family from traffickers or tackling the elements for revenge, the Oscar nominee has done it all at this point. But his latest film The Ice Road might give the Fast and Furious a run for their money. Once again, Neeson must fight against the elements to save lives in one of his last action roles. Recently, the trailer for the Netflix film dropped online.

In the upcoming film, Liam Nesson teams up with fellow Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne to rescue miners trapped in a Canadian diamond mine. They along with a rag-tag team of truckers must come together to across a thawing ice road to save the miners in less than 30 hours. Now, the pressure is on. But unbeknownst to the team, corporate interest and secrets will make their rescue mission even harder.

More to come...

