Netflix New Releases: The Ice Road and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2021

Blockbuster season is upon us, and as theaters are about to open to larger crowds, it’s going to be important to keep track of what’s out in the world. But if you’re a subscriber to a service like Netflix, this behavior never went away, despite whatever the COVID-19 pandemic threw your way. So June 2021 is no exception to the rules of crowded marketplace, and it definitely looks like it’s business as usual for one of the busiest streaming providers out there.
If you think you’ve missed something in the month of May, you might want to review last month’s lineup again. You never know what you may have forgotten to add to your watch list. But now, it’s time to jump ahead into the future, and take a look at June 2021’s Netflix offerings!
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of June 1
Abduction - 6/1/21
American Outlaws - 6/1/21
Bad Teacher - 6/1/21
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know - 6/1/21
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play - 6/1/21
Cradle 2 the Grave - 6/1/21
Flipped - 6/1/21
Fools Rush In - 6/1/21
Happy Endings: Season 1 - 6/1/21
Happy Endings: Season 2 - 6/1/21
Happy Endings: Season 3 - 6/1/21
I Am Sam - 6/1/21
Love Jones - 6/1/21
Million Dollar Baby - 6/1/21
Ninja Assassin - 6/1/21
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen - 6/1/21
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen - 6/1/21
Stand by Me - 6/1/21
Starsky & Hutch - 6/1/21
Streets of Fire - 6/1/21
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme - NETFLIX FAMILY - 6/1/21
Swordfish - 6/1/21
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 - 6/1/21
The Best Man - 6/1/21
The Big Lebowski - 6/1/21
The Wedding Guest - 6/1/21
The Wind - 6/1/21
What Women Want - 6/1/21
2 Hearts - 6/2/21
Alone: Season 7 - 6/2/21
Carnaval - NETFLIX FILM - 6/2/21
Kim's Convenience: Season 5 - 6/2/21
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 6/3/21
Creator's File: GOLD - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/3/21
Dancing Queens - NETFLIX FILM - 6/3/21
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 6/3/21
Summertime: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/3/21
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/4/21
Feel Good: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/4/21
Sweet Tooth - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/4/21
Trippin' with the Kandasamys - NETFLIX FILM - 6/4/21
Xtreme - NETFLIX FILM - 6/4/21
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/5/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of June 6
Vampire Academy - 6/7/21
Awake - NETFLIX FILM - 6/9/21
Fresh, Fried & Crispy - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/9/21
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2 - 6/9/21
Tragic Jungle - NETFLIX FILM - 6/9/21
A Haunted House 2 - 6/10/21
Camellia Sisters - 6/10/21
Locombianos - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/10/21
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/11/21
Lupin: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/11/21
Skater Girl - NETFLIX FILM - 6/11/21
Trese - NETFLIX ANIME - 6/11/21
Wish Dragon - NETFLIX FAMILY - 6/11/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of June 13
The Devil Below - 6/13/21
Picture a Scientist - 6/13/21
Elite Short Stories - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/14/21
FTA - 6/15/21
Let's Eat - 6/15/21
Life of Crime - 6/15/21
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 - 6/15/21
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 6/15/21
Sir! No Sir! - 6/15/21
Unwind Your Mind - NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE - 6/15/21
Workin' Moms: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/15/21
Lowriders - 6/16/21
Penguin Town - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/16/21
Silver Skates - NETFLIX FILM - 6/16/21
Black Summer: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/17/21
The Gift: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/17/21
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/17/21
Katla - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/17/21
Silver Linings Playbook - 6/17/21
A Family - NETFLIX FILM - 6/18/21
Elite: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/18/21
Fatherhood - NETFLIX FILM - 6/18/21
Jagame Thandhiram - NETFLIX FILM - 6/18/21
The Rational Life - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/18/21
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/18/21
Nevertheless - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/19/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of June 20
This Is Pop - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/22/21
Good on Paper - NETFLIX FILM - 6/23/21
The House of Flowers: The Movie - NETFLIX FILM - 6/23/21
Murder by the Coast - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/23/21
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/23/21
Godzilla Singular Point - NETFLIX ANIME - 6/24/21
The Naked Director: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/24/21
The Seventh Day - 6/24/21
Sisters on Track - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/24/21
The A List: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/25/21
The Ice Road - NETFLIX FILM - 6/25/21
Sex/Life - NETFLIX SERIES - 6/25/21
Wonder Boy - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/26/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of June 27
Killing Them Softly - 6/28/21
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement - NETFLIX ANIME - 6/28/21
StarBeam: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 6/29/21
America: The Motion Picture - NETFLIX FILM - 6/30/21
Lying and Stealing - 6/30/21
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 6/30/21
Premiering On Netflix - June TBD
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens - NETFLIX FILM
Jiva! - NETFLIX SERIES
Ray - NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok - NETFLIX ANIME
So Not Worth It - NETFLIX SERIES
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For June 2021
If you want to get some pre-Independence Day excitement going, in a manner that’s definitely not historically accurate, then you’re going to want to check out America: The Motion Picture. An animated, over the top spectacle, with Channing Tatum leading an all-star voice cast, it’s definitely going to be something to behold. Just don’t try teaching it in history class.
Should you want some action packed thrills, a brand new Liam Neeson movie is headed to the Netflix platform. With The Ice Road, Neeson plays an ice driver who signs up for a rescue mission, but gets more than he bargained for in the process. Last but not least, anime fans will have several reasons to celebrate June 2021’s incoming lineup, with two of them being Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For June 2021
From producer Robert Downey Jr., the post-apocalyptic fable Sweet Tooth debuts, being adapted from the pages of the DC Comic of the same name. Following a young deer/human hybrid in the wilderness, the series looks to be a drama that will warm your heart just as soon as it’ll break it. Which makes this series a perfect pairing with the final season of Kim’s Convenience, as the abruptly cancelled CBC sitcom plays out its last batch of episodes on Netflix.
Of course, with any blockbuster season comes the desire to steal in only the slickest style possible. And if you’re one of the legions of fans who caught that bug from Omar Sy’s heist series Lupin, the Netflix original returns in June for Part 2. So you may want to make sure your turtlenecks are ready for the occasion.
June 2021 is ready to make sure that Netflix is keeping up with the competition, and everything they throw their way, in the streaming wars. But, as with every month's new arrivals, you're going to want to keep a close eye on the schedule, as all titles are subject to change and availability. And if you were upset that June doesn't mark the start of the "Summer of Fear" that Netflix was planning with its Fear Street trilogy, fear not. July 2021 will see all three of those films debuting, in a three week event that'll be a part of whatever else comes in the next month's lineup. So we'll see you back here, around this same time next month.