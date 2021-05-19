Netflix New Releases: The Ice Road and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2021

June 2021 is ready to make sure that Netflix is keeping up with the competition, and everything they throw their way, in the streaming wars. But, as with every month's new arrivals, you're going to want to keep a close eye on the schedule, as all titles are subject to change and availability. And if you were upset that June doesn't mark the start of the "Summer of Fear" that Netflix was planning with its Fear Street trilogy, fear not. July 2021 will see all three of those films debuting, in a three week event that'll be a part of whatever else comes in the next month's lineup. So we'll see you back here, around this same time next month.