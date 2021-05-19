Charlize Theron's A Redhead For New Netflix Movie And Wow

Based on the same-named book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil follows two friends, Sophie and Agatha, who are taken from their village and sent to the titular institution. where students train to become either fairytale heroes or villains in a land known as the Endless Woods. While Sophie is a worthy candidate for the School of Good and Agatha is a perfect fit for the School of Evil, the girls end up being put in the opposite schools they had in mind, with Sophie becoming a “Never” in the Evil school and Agatha becoming an “Ever” in the Good school. With six books making up this saga, The School for Good and Evil has the potential to launch a hit YA film series for Netflix.