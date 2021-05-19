Charlize Theron's A Redhead For New Netflix Movie And Wow

There have been a handful of instances over the years where Charlize Theron’s been a full-blown chameleon, i.e. become nearly unrecognizable while inhabiting a role. Just look at her Academy Award-winning work in 2003’s Monster and, more recently, playing Megyn Kelly in 2019’s Bombshell for proof. While the upcoming Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil isn’t quite as drastically altering Theron’s appearance, it does have the actress altering her look in a notable way, as we’ll see her as a redhead.
Charlize Theron is currently in the middle of filming The School for Good and Evil, and while we’re still a ways off from getting official images from the Netflix project, the actress did share a sneak peek at the wild red hair she’s rocking for her role as Lady Lesso on her Instagram page. Take a look!
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Charlize Theron as a redhead for a role, as she briefly donned a red-haired wig for 2017’s Atomic Blonde. Unless Theron has one hell of a hairstylist on the set of The School for Good and Evil, I suspect she’s also wearing a wig this time around, although I welcome learning that her actual hair was actually jazzed up like that. Either way, with that fiery mane, viewers won’t have any trouble spotting Theron during this forthcoming Netflix feature.
Based on the same-named book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil follows two friends, Sophie and Agatha, who are taken from their village and sent to the titular institution. where students train to become either fairytale heroes or villains in a land known as the Endless Woods. While Sophie is a worthy candidate for the School of Good and Agatha is a perfect fit for the School of Evil, the girls end up being put in the opposite schools they had in mind, with Sophie becoming a “Never” in the Evil school and Agatha becoming an “Ever” in the Good school. With six books making up this saga, The School for Good and Evil has the potential to launch a hit YA film series for Netflix.
Charlize Theron’s Lady Lesso is a professor at the School of Evil and serves as Sophie’s mentor. She’s joined in The School for Good and Evil by Michelle Yeoh’s Professor Anemone, Laurence Fishburne’s The Schoolmaster. Kerry Washington’s Professor Dovey and Kit Young’s Rafal, while Sophie and Agatha will be played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wilde, respectively. Behind the cameras, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is helming the Netflix feature off a script that Soman Chainani worked on with David Magee, and Malia Scotch Marmo also earned a writing credit.
The School for Good and Evil doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2022. While we wait for more news about its progress, find out what the streaming service is releasing in June with our detailed lineup. Charlize Theron fans can also look forward to the actress reprising The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher in F9 when that blockbuster races into theaters on June 25.