Kevin Hart Totally Freaks Out Over Viral Ostrich Moment Right Out Of A Scene In Jumanji

A key part of the Jumanji franchise is the characters facing the elements especially the interaction between them and wild animals. But a fact the public may have forgotten about is Kevin Hart’s fear of ostriches. That put Hart’s interaction with the bird in Jumanji: The Next Level in a different light. Despite this, Hart’s fear remains intact. The actor-comedian totally freaked out over a viral ostrich moment right out of a scene in Jumanji.
The comedic actor took to his Instagram to share a harrowing yet funny video of the viral moment. Being the superstar comedian he is, Kevin Hart captioned the moment by saying the encounter would’ve led him to crash, faint or, even worse, crapping himself. He mentioned the video proved his jokes about ostriches from his routine were true. To see the truth behind Hart’s routines, check out his hilarious post below:
In a moment of coincidence, another account LOL Network (owned by the comedy superstar), commented that Hart’s post looked like it came from the Jumanji franchise. The chase Kevin Hart encounters in the movies would scare anyone. As previously mentioned, ostriches are known for being aggressive when other animals or humans invade their space or territory.
It was nice that the comedic actor found some fun in the clip despite fearing the aggressive avian. That encounter between the bike riders and the ostrich was a little scary, especially as it approached the one cyclist. Encounters with wild animals can go in many directions, as Kevin Hart pointed out. Thankfully, no one was hurt, just shaken up a bit.
Kevin Hart’s fear of animals, or ostriches in general, has been well documented. One of his most famous routines exposed his reason for being wary of ostriches. Most of it has to do with him being the same height as the fast-paced avian. The fear is understandable given Hart’s close encounter with one during a comedy tour years ago.
The irony of the comedic actor’s ostrich fear is his participation in the Jumanji franchise, given the interaction with wild animals. In Jumanji: The Next Level, Kevin Hart’s character similarly encountered ostriches, as the birds were constantly chasing and attacking Mouse throughout the sequel. Check out this crucial scene from Jumanji: The Next Level:
Given Kevin Hart’s fear of ostriches, it’s commendable he still wants to participate in the Jumanji franchise. Hart’s recent deals and move into more action adaptations proved he is down for anything despite his fears. You never know the actor-comedian might have to interact with the bird again in the next sequel. If you want to see the scene in its original context, you can stream Jumanji: The Next Level on Hulu and Prime Video.