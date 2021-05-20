Kevin Hart Totally Freaks Out Over Viral Ostrich Moment Right Out Of A Scene In Jumanji

Given Kevin Hart’s fear of ostriches, it’s commendable he still wants to participate in the Jumanji franchise. Hart’s recent deals and move into more action adaptations proved he is down for anything despite his fears. You never know the actor-comedian might have to interact with the bird again in the next sequel. If you want to see the scene in its original context, you can stream Jumanji: The Next Level on Hulu and Prime Video.