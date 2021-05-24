5 Marvel Characters Gal Gadot Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It would not really be much of a hot take if I said that I thought Gal Gadot was born to play Wonder Woman, as many would agree that she is a highlight (if not the strongest aspect) of all the DCEU movies she appears in. In fact, I would love to see the Israeli actress and former Miss Universe contestant appear in more superhero movies, after the recently announced Wonder Woman 3, but since the likelihood of that happening is currently uncertain, I would recommend that she start considering a transition into the Marvel movies sometime in the near future. There are many, many Marvelous female heroes whom Gadot would be the ideal choice to play, but I managed to narrow the following list down to just five potential Marvel characters, starting with one she already has the look and skills to pull off with ease.
Angela, Queen Of Hel
Standing at 5’ 10” and in peak physical shape, there is no question why Gal Gadot was cast as the Amazonian princess of Themyscira in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and again in Wonder Woman in 2017. Her skills and characteristics would make her the perfect choice to play a Marvel character who is no Diana Prince, but one hel of a royal warrior.
Making her comic book debut in Image Comics’ Spawn series by Todd McFarlane but originating in Norse mythology as Aldrif Odinsdottir, Angela is Thor’s more heroic paternal sister who worked as an assassin before becoming a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. With female empowerment at an all-time high in the MCU’s Asgard since the introduction of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster about to become the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, now seems like the perfect time to add this goddess, if not to see what Gal Gadot would look like as a redhead.
Mystique
While we are at it, why not imagine what Gal Gadot would look like as a redhead with blue skin? Casting the actress as the newest cinematic iteration of Mystique would make that a reality.
Previously portrayed by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence in Fox’s X-Men movies, Mystique has one of the most fascinating arcs of any mutant Marvel character, often unsure of whether her loyalty lies with Professor Charles Xavier’s peaceful cause or Magneto’s more divisive agenda in the war over mutant liberation. The portrayal of an anti-hero with a serious identity struggle (not even counting her shapeshifting abilities) is one we have not seen from Gal Gadot, and one I would be intrigued to watch her tackle once the MCU reboots the X-Men, soon enough.
Abigail Brand
Having already imagined Gal Gadot as a comic book character with red hair twice, how about we shift over to an entirely different color? I am thinking, this time, we try green, which is actually the natural hair pigment of Abigail Brand, who is best known as the director of S.W.O.R.D. - an organization that fans of the hit Disney+ original series WandaVision should already be familiar with.
In Marvel Comics, however, S.W.O.R.D. is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that specializes mainly in otherworldly threats, and Abigail Brand’s half-mutant, half-extra-terrestrial physiology made her an ideal candidate to lead the organization, such as during the disastrous events of Marvel’s Secret Invasion storyline. With a series adaptation of that groundbreaking arc for Disney+ on the horizon, now is the time to finally bring this badass into the MCU, giving Gal Gadot the perfect opportunity to play a tough-as-nails, part-alien secret agent like any actress deserves.
Elsa Bloodstone
You know what? I actually have one other redhead for Gal Gadot in mind, but I promise the hair color has nothing to do with it. What really gave me the idea to cast her as Elsa Bloodstone is when, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she says she has “killed things from other worlds before” as the Trinity is about to face Doomsday. Wouldn’t it be cool to actually see what she hints at in that quote?
Well, killing otherworldly beings is a specialty of this Marvel character who comes from a long line of monster hunters, but, unlike Wonder Woman, she uses modern weaponry to put down her beastly prey. Not only would I like to see Gal Gadot take on more of a modernized action role such as this, I also have a feeling that after Red Notice, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Netflix movies, we may want to see her and Ryan Reynolds collaborate more. Since Elsa Bloodstone has teamed up with Deadpool before, this seems like the perfect opportunity.
Elektra
On second thought, one of the aspects of Gal Gadot that makes her such a special kind of action star is how she often plays characters who do not rely on tactical weaponry, but fight with pure skill. I cannot imagine that anyone would want to see the end of that stunning career trend anytime soon and especially with her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Therefore, I think one character from Marvel Comics who encapsulates this side of the actress very well is Elektra Natchios.
Herein lies the issue with this otherwise perfect pairing: technically, the anti-heroic master assassin and on-and-off lover of Hell’s Kitchen attorney Matt Murdock exists in the MCU, as played by Élodie Yung in Netflix’s Daredevil and its crossover spin-off The Defenders. However, since the platform unjustly cancelled all of those series, how solid that connection stands today remains uncertain anyway. Besides, Elektra could use a second chance on the big screen after Jennifer Garner’s failed attempt in 2005, and I cannot see why she would not give Gal Gadot her blessing.
If playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU was destined to be the beginning and end of Gal Gadot’s legacy as a comic book movie actress, I cannot imagine anyone being too disappointed by that. However, there is no harm in imagining a future for her in a superhero movie universe which has a less polarizing history, not only critically but also behind the scenes, if we are being honest. That being said, is there a character who has yet to make her MCU debut whom you feel Gadot should be the one to breathe life into when the moment arises?