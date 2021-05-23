Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s MCU So Far Run In 30 Seconds

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Well, we’re fresh off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it’s already almost time for another Marvel TV series on Disney+ to kick off a big summer for the MCU. In less than a month, Disney+ will release the first episode of Loki, a series focused on Tom Hiddleston’s deviously powerful character after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And since it’s been two years since Loki’s last appearance in the franchise, a refresher is in order.
Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief appeared in six Marvel films prior to returning for the limited series, and there are a lot of twists and turns he’s been part of throughout his screen time over the past decade. Thankfully, Hiddleston is catching us up and with a speedy 30-second recap of Loki’s story so far. Check it out:
Catch all that? Tom Hiddleston hit all the big moments in under a minute and definitely reminded us of a few points throughout the Marvel franchise that we may not have remembered right away. And the fact that this Marvel Entertainment video does exist leads me to believe that these particular elements of his story may be important to the Loki series itself. So let’s take a bit more time with these key moments before diving into the series in June.
The first aspect of Loki to remember is that when he was first introduced, he was in a place of jealousy, which was aimed at his brother, Thor, when he is chosen to be the next king. Loki was pissed about it but, when the God of Mischief learned that he was actually the illegitimate child of Asgard’s king and actually the son of Laufey of the Frost Giants, he lashed out.
A major element of the MCU storyline thus far has been Loki stealing the Tesseract from S.H.I.E.L.D. for Thanos, which leads to the major events of the first Avengers movie in 2012. He uses the Tesseract to open a wormhole above New York City, sending a Chitauri invasion to Earth. The Avengers save the day (cue that awesome fanfare), and Loki is taken to prison in Asgard for his actions.
But Loki was too fun of a character to keep all locked up! In Thor: The Dark World, Thor released his brother from his prison to help defeat the Dark Elves. Taking advantage of his freedom, Loki faked his own death and disguised himself as Odin, becoming King of Asgard. Cut to Thor: Ragnarok, and Loki must give away his identity to help Thor stop his eldest sister, Hela.
Loki actually died by Thanos' hand at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. But when the Avengers go back to 2012 in Endgame to defeat The Mad Titan, that Loki is able to retrieve the Tesseract and escape custody. The 2012 Loki will somehow cross paths with an organization called the “Time Variance Authority” (TVA for short) and will seemingly assist the group after his actions altered the timeline.
The TV show comes to Disney+ on June 9. If you’ve yet to subscribe to the streaming service you can do so using this link. And while you wait, check out the other MCU characters we hope to see on the series.