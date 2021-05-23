Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s MCU So Far Run In 30 Seconds

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Well, we’re fresh off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it’s already almost time for another Marvel TV series on Disney+ to kick off a big summer for the MCU. In less than a month, Disney+ will release the first episode of Loki, a series focused on Tom Hiddleston’s deviously powerful character after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And since it’s been two years since Loki’s last appearance in the franchise, a refresher is in order.