Why The MCU Will Survive Without OG Characters, According To Dave Bautista

Bautista in Guardians
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment industry over the past decade of filmmaking, and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down. Phase Four and beyond will be interesting as the universe moves on without Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff. But Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista doesn’t seem worried as characters depart, and he’s got solid reasoning why the franchise will continue to thrive.

Dave Bautista has played Drax the Destroyer in four MCU blockbusters so far, and his run is expected to end with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the fandom isn’t ready to say goodbye to such a fan favorite character, Bautista has a good attitude about it all. As the Army of the Dead actor recently explained,

I don't think it's a problem, because the Marvel library is so extensive. They're gonna have material to draw from for well after I'm dead and gone. I know Disney has purchased Fox, and the X-Men have a whole extensive life ahead of them. That's going to be a whole new universe. Their library is just too extensive. There's so much there that they'll never run out of material or actors or superheroes. When they're past that, people will look back and just reboot stuff.

That’s definitely a good way of looking at things. Marvel comics has a seemingly endless supply of characters, with a ton of newcomers joining the fun throughout Phase Four of the MCU. So while the public might miss some of their favorites, they’ll also get the chance to fall in love with more names from the long legacy of comic adventures.

Dave Bausitsta’s comments to Vulture should help make some hardcore MCU fans feel better about the recent departures, as well as his time as Drax. The wrestler turned actor has been open about how much longer he’ll be around, revealing that this contract is up after Guardians 3. While we’ll also be treated to his acclaimed performance in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Guardians Holiday special, it seems our time together is coming to an end.

It does appear that the story of the current Guardians of the Galaxy team will wrap up with James Gunn’s upcoming threequel. While actors might be given the chance to renew their contract, Dave Bautista seems like he’s ready to move on to the next stage of his career. Playing Drax made him a household name, and there’s no telling what types of projects could come next.

As previously mentioned, the Guardians will have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, as they departed to space with Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But their story should truly be explored in Guardians 3, and there are a ton of narrative threads to pull from. Obviously the most obvious is the search for the 2014 Gamora, but there’s also a ton of shared trauma from their collective experience battling Thanos.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor Dave Bautista Offers Criticism On Marvel's Handling Of Drax
