New Uncharted Image Unites Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg

At the end of the day there's no real need for the actors to look like their video game counterparts, there's nothing vital to the characters based in the way they look, but it is interesting that apparently no thought was given to doing anything to attempt to make them look like their avatar alter egos. Maybe Wahlberg's character grows a mustache by the end of the movie? In the end, the look doesn't matter. While fans of the video game will likely be a little put off by the lack of resemblance, the Uncharted movie certainly wants to be a hit with everybody, not simply fans of the game franchise, and if they make an exciting adventure movie then audiences will enjoy it whatever the characters look like.