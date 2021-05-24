Did Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Accidentally Reveal The Return Of A Marvel Villain?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well-known for its secrecy, with plot details and casting announcements being kept under lock and key for as long as possible. Marvel actors have been even been known to film scenes with no set and no scene partner just to prevent them from guessing any upcoming storylines. However, even the best walls can have cracks, and actors are humans too. Take Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp. She may have just revealed the return of an old villain - and completely by accident.