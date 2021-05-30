Upcoming Channing Tatum Movies: What's Ahead For The Magic Mike Star

Where did Channing Tatum go? Over the course of the past decade, the actor-producer built an impressive portfolio, especially with critical darlings like Foxcatcher, Logan Lucky, Hail Ceasar!, The Hateful Eight, and the Magic Mike movies, along with a few commercial hits such as The Vow, Kingman: The Golden Circle, and the Jump Street movies. Aside from a few voice-only roles in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, and this summer's America: The Motion Picture, however, Tatum has largely kept out of the public eye over the past few years, focusing instead on his personal life. But fret not; Channing Tatum is set to return to the spotlight, thanks to a few notable projects.

Between his screenwriting/directorial debut, Dog, a prominent role in a star-studded romance, and an intriguing-sounding reunion with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with several more projects that he'll produce under his Free Association banner, Channing Tatum is keeping plenty busy, and we'll see the fruit of his labors soon enough. If you love the muscle-bound star, here are the movies (and TV shows) to keep on your radar.