5 Marvel Characters John Krasinski Would Be Perfect To Play

Wonder Man

Speaking of alternate comic book characters, the alter ego of Simon Williams sounds like the male counterpart to an Amazonian warrior princess played by Gal Gadot in the DC movies by name alone, but that could not be further from the truth. Actually, Wonder Man used to be an ordinary person of extraordinary wealthy, until he was found guilty of embezzlement and, per the recommendation of one Baron Zemo, volunteered to participate in an experiment which made him one of the most powerful superhuman beings in the Marvel Universe. However, in addition to having abilities including flight, shapeshifting, and nearly anything else you could imagine, he also suffers from mental illness that has since made him a pacifist. This would be yet another acting challenge which John Krasinski, or any actor, would be proud to attempt in a comic book movie, as far as I am concerned.