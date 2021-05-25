Sony's SpiderVerse Movies Have Been Sprinkling In Clues To The Multiverse For Years

But what if Dr. Morbius’s powers somehow cause him to be attuned to the presence of the multiverse? Maybe a bloodsucking habit is what someone like the good doctor would need in order to be of aid when the walls between worlds come down. If that wasn’t the case then, it certainly could be the case now, as Morbius has been delayed far enough that it’s not due in theaters until January 2022. That’s plenty of time to shoot some new scenes in light of the movie now being released after we get Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as opposed to the original plan that saw the films reversed.