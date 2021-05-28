Upcoming Adam Sandler Movies: What's Ahead For The Comedy Actor And Producer

When it comes to comedy legends, there are so many that can pop into your mind probably from some of your favorite movies. For some, it's actors and comedians like Robin Williams or John Mulaney, but for me, it’s always been the legendary Adam Sandler. From his time working on Saturday Night Live, to some of his golden hits of the '90s, to even some of his more recent entries into the drama genre, Adam Sandler has proved to be a man of many talents.

With many movies resuming production and plenty of news coming out day by day, it’s not a surprise that Adam Sandler also has some new stuff coming out, along with so many other amazing stars. So, with that in mind, here are some upcoming Adam Sandler movies that you have to look forward to, hopefully in the next couple of years or beyond.