news

Thor: Love And Thunder Image Reveals Massive Set For An Iconic Marvel Location

A shot of New Asgard as the Hulk and Rocket seeking out Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder's production has been kept under wraps like most Marvel productions. Well, as much as possible anyway. Images from the Thor: Ragnarok sequel have nonetheless been coming out, possibly spoiling some major secrets. But this latest revelation may have given away another secret – this time about the film’s setting. An image from Thor: Love and Thunder revealed the massive set for an iconic Marvel location.

A newly released image from the anticipated Marvel film was obtained by the Daily Mail. The image showcases what looks like a small seaside town with groupings of New England-style buildings lining the main street. The massive set seemed to be under construction, as some buildings are completed while others were unfinished at the time. The array of building sizes and colors hinted at a main street-type downtown, like some New England coastal towns. The seaside aesthetic was accented by carefully placed boats and cobblestone sidewalks.

The location is given away in a key detail within the small town. A building, seemingly patterned after a local tourism office, reveals the location’s name. One side of the small building stated, “Welcome to New Asgard.” But this shouldn’t be too surprising given what we saw in Avengers: Endgame. In one of that movie's final scenes, the location is thriving as Thor leaves Valkyrie in charge before taking off with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Even more references to New Asgard’s New England connection were made throughout the Thor: Love and Thunder photo. Docks and a seawall line the outer edges of the small town with a Viking-style ship located behind the tourism office. A pub and small hotel give the Marvel location the right seaside charm. It seems the Taika Waititi-helmed film is pushing the tone set in that final Avengers: Endgame scene.

But it appears the seaside charm will also require a little CG. As evident by the unfinished nature of the set and blue screen, New Asgard will be recreated with a mix of 3D rendering and physical sets to channel the coziness of being seaside. The image shows just how much effort is going into making New Asgard a reality.

The images aren’t the first time fans have gotten a preview of Thor 4's production. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast members were spotted filming scenes on the sequel. There have been sightings of Matt Damon on the set, as well as rumors of Jeff Goldblum returning as the Grandmaster after being spotted around Australia. The addition of Russel Crowe as Zeus upped the ante for the Thor: Ragnarok sequel, so this new image will get Thor fans even more hyped for the upcoming film.

While the town is clearly under construction, it appears things are taking shape. Marvel fans will get to see New Asgard in its full once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Up Next

Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Posed For The Thor: Love And Thunder 'Poster' And I Can't Get Enough
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Paul Rudd Has Seen Marvel’s WandaVision, And Of Course He Had Kind Words For One Of Its Stars television 19h Paul Rudd Has Seen Marvel’s WandaVision, And Of Course He Had Kind Words For One Of Its Stars Erik Swann
Did Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Accidentally Reveal The Return Of A Marvel Villain? news 1d Did Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Accidentally Reveal The Return Of A Marvel Villain? Rachel Romean
Marvel's Eternals Trailer Raises A Major MCU Question Chloe Zhao’s Movie Needs To Answer news 1d Marvel's Eternals Trailer Raises A Major MCU Question Chloe Zhao’s Movie Needs To Answer Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Monster May 7, 2021 Monster Rating TBD
The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw 4
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Why Disneyland Guests May Need To Choose Between Rise of The Resistance And The New Spider-Man Ride TBD Why Disneyland Guests May Need To Choose Between Rise of The Resistance And The New Spider-Man Ride Rating TBD
FBI Will Deliver A 'Rematch' With Vargas In Season 3 Finale, But Does The Team Stand A Chance? TBD FBI Will Deliver A 'Rematch' With Vargas In Season 3 Finale, But Does The Team Stand A Chance? Rating TBD
Why Tig Notaro Replaced Chris D'Elia In Army Of The Dead, And How They Did It TBD Why Tig Notaro Replaced Chris D'Elia In Army Of The Dead, And How They Did It Rating TBD
After Justice League, One Sucker Punch Star Is Supporting Calls For A Snyder Cut TBD After Justice League, One Sucker Punch Star Is Supporting Calls For A Snyder Cut Rating TBD
After Getting Grey's Anatomy Fans Hyped About Possible Spinoff, ABC Boss Revises Story TBD After Getting Grey's Anatomy Fans Hyped About Possible Spinoff, ABC Boss Revises Story Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information