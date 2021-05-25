Thor: Love And Thunder Image Reveals Massive Set For An Iconic Marvel Location

A newly released image from the anticipated Marvel film was obtained by the Daily Mail. The image showcases what looks like a small seaside town with groupings of New England-style buildings lining the main street. The massive set seemed to be under construction, as some buildings are completed while others were unfinished at the time. The array of building sizes and colors hinted at a main street-type downtown, like some New England coastal towns. The seaside aesthetic was accented by carefully placed boats and cobblestone sidewalks.