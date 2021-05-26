Chris Hemsworth Looks Ripped In Photo With Son, Complete With An A+ Caption

Earlier this month, Thor, the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, celebrated its 10th anniversary, and it goes without saying that among this feature’s biggest accomplishments was propelling Chris Hemsworth to Hollywood stardom. A decade later, Hemsworth is still playing the God of Thunder in the MCU, which means he has to keep in superhero shape. But the actor doesn’t have any issues with looking ripped nowadays, as evidenced by a recent photo of him with his son.
Chris Hemsworth may be best known around the world as Thor, but that doesn’t mean that members of the Hemsworth family think he’s the best superhero. In fact, one of Hemsworth’s children prefers a certain caped superhero from Marvel’s Distinguished Competition, as the actor shared in the below Instagram post:
First off, the guns are looking impressive as ever, Mr. Hemsworth. Second, while both Thor and Superman wear red capes, evidently Hemsworth’s son would rather embody DC’s Man of Steel than Marvel’s Odinson. I can understand why the actor would be disappointed, but as he noted, he has two other children who could fall in line with his superhero way of thinking. Ok, obviously Hemsworth is joking, but that’s still a dynamite way to wrap up a post about how his son isn’t that big on the superhero who’s responsible for his dad’s worldwide fame.
Luckily for the Thor fans across the globe, Chris Hemsworth isn’t hanging up his red cape anytime soon. With seven MCU appearances under his belt (eight if you count his uncredited Doctor Strange cameo), the God of Thunder is still going strong in this superhero world, and he’ll return to the big screen next year in Thor: Love and Thunder. This makes Thor the first MCU hero to lead a film series that’s lasted longer than a trilogy (although ensemble-wise, Avengers first broke that barrier). Hemsworth also said last year that if he has his way, Love and Thunder won’t be his last time playing Thor, though whether that means he’d return for Thor 5 or simply pop up in movies led by other characters remains to be seen.
For now, MCU fans can look forward to Thor: Love and Thunder delivering a clash between Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. But that’s just one of many things to look forward to in the Phase Four flick, with Love and Thunder’s other notable elements including Jane Foster transforming into The Mighty Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Lady Sif returning and Russell Crowe appearing as Zeus. In addition to reprising his directorial duties and Korg, Taika Waititi co-wrote Love and Thunder’s script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
But Chris Hemsworth isn’t just keeping busy with Thor. Later this year, he’ll star in the Netflix sci-fi movie Escape from Spiderhead, which he co-produced. Hemsworth is also set to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic, star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the Furiosa prequel and reprise Tyler Rake for Extraction 2. So keeping those muscles in shredded shape is useful beyond his superhero gig.
Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on May 6, 2022. If you’re curious about what else the MCU has coming up on the film side of things, browse through our upcoming Marvel movies guide.