Chris Hemsworth Looks Ripped In Photo With Son, Complete With An A+ Caption

Luckily for the Thor fans across the globe, Chris Hemsworth isn’t hanging up his red cape anytime soon. With seven MCU appearances under his belt (eight if you count his uncredited Doctor Strange cameo), the God of Thunder is still going strong in this superhero world, and he’ll return to the big screen next year in Thor: Love and Thunder. This makes Thor the first MCU hero to lead a film series that’s lasted longer than a trilogy (although ensemble-wise, Avengers first broke that barrier). Hemsworth also said last year that if he has his way, Love and Thunder won’t be his last time playing Thor, though whether that means he’d return for Thor 5 or simply pop up in movies led by other characters remains to be seen.