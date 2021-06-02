The School For Good And Evil: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie

Book adaptations of big-time novels always seem to go over well with audiences, and have for plenty of years, with movie sagas such as Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings taking over the box office. But, a newcomer is arriving on the movie scene, one which should have been adapted almost as soon as it came out, if you ask me.

The School for Good and Evil, an amazing addition to the fantasy genre, is finally getting its own adaptation into the film world – but not in theaters. However, it will be appearing as a Netflix movie, on the popular streaming website. However, what else do we know about this upcoming film? What is it going to be about? Who is going to be in it? There are plenty of things that you might not know, but we do. Here are some quick things we know about the upcoming Netflix film.