Zack Snyder’s Latest Warner Bros. Diss Becomes A Viral Trend, Because Snyder

It’s no secret that Zack Snyder’s name has been trending for months, especially thanks to the release of his Justice League on HBO Max. Fans have been hoping for more sequels since the four-hour streaming event was finally revealed, although both Snyder and the studio have denied this possibility. And when the filmmaker recently dissed the studio, a new viral hashtag was born. Namely: #SuckItWarnerBrothers.