How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Making Their Reunion Work

Over the past month we’ve learned of sparks being reignited between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In addition to the couple taking a recent trip to Montana, Affleck flew out to Miami to be with his former Gigli costar this past weekend before returning back home to Los Angeles to be home with his three kids, whom he co-parents with his ex, Jennifer Garner. By now it must be setting in, though: how can the pair work when they live on opposite coasts of the United States?
Bennifer may actually be back on considering the pair have been spending so much time together, most recently spotted sharing space together in an $18 million home in Miami over four days. And according to E!, the couple's long distance won’t be a problem because they reportedly have “no problem meeting up wherever.” It sounds like the couple has no problem racking up the travel miles in this stage of their rekindling.
Jennifer Lopez recently went through a breakup with Alex Rodriguez and balances her illustrious career with raising her twins, 13-year-old Max and Emme. Per the report, JLo has been leaning more on her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with the kids as she works and has been spotted a lot more with Affleck by her side.
Following Bennifer’s most recent Miami getaway, Ben Affleck was seen back in Los Angeles to be with his own kids – 15 year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel – who he actively parents with Jennifer Garner. The Justice League actor reportedly took an overnight red eye from Miami to LA to resume his life on the west coast. The new relationship is still new, but for now it sounds like the pair is content with scheduling more getaways in between events in their busy lives.
Apparently Ben Affleck is more than happy to visit JLo over in Miami again and she may also venture out into Los Angeles if her schedule permits. Overall, a Bennifer long distance relationship could apparently be sustainable for the two, as they are not “letting distance be too much of an obstacle.”
News of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck being back together has been eaten up by celebrity news fans considering the last time those two were together it was basically a constant national news story – the two actors starring together in both Gigli and Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl at the height of their romance. Back then, the couple were set to be married before they called off their engagement after almost two years together, and each went on to be married and have children with their next partners.
Even big Hollywood names have weighed on the relationship, with Affleck’s pal Matt Damon recently sharing that he “hopes it’s true” because he loves them both. Jennifer Lawrence was also all of us, sharing her major excitement on a podcast. We’ll keep you updated. Maybe absence really will make the heart grow fonder regarding Bennifer?