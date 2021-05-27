Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Shirtless Scene, Because Of Course

Dwayne Johnson is about to become a DC hero, and in all honesty, it’s about time. There are few Hollywood stars who look as qualified for the title than he is. The Rock is seriously ripped, and many of his fans would even vote for him for president if he ran for the position. He has the body, and the big and bold presence, that makes him perfect to play an iconic comic book hero. Currently he’s filming Black Adam and getting ready to film a major shirtless scene.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being shirtless for the big screen isn’t exactly big news considering he has that gym body. If you have it, flaunt it, right? But Johnson does very much have to prepare for showing his skin for his blockbusters. As the actor noted, he had a specific meal he chose to eat a couple days before a major shirtless scene in preparation for the day on set. He shared the following on Instagram:
Looks like Dwayne Johnson chowed down on some eggs with meat and peanut butter toast ahead of shooting a major scene. He shared that he’s still “training hard” and “dieting down” on the set of Black Adam. Every ounce of his food and water is measured while making the movie in order to keep his transformation up for the entire shoot. The Rock apparently needs to stick out his Black Adam physique for three more months after training to get to it.
For the DCEU film that has long been in the works, Black Adam is an early champion of the wizard Shazam’s choosing. The character starts off as a great hero to humanity before becoming corrupted by his own ideals and desires. And thus, he becomes an intriguing antihero exiled by Shazam. Here’s a glimpse of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam body that he shared earlier this week:
Filming is currently underway with a massive cast working alongside Dwayne Johnson. Aldis Hodge will be suiting up to play Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan is set to play Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo will be playing Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell will appear as Cyclone. The movie has been in the works since 2017, although The Rock has first been officially cast as Black Adam in the DCEU three years earlier. The DCEU film is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise set to come out this summer.
Black Adam is filming ahead of a July 29, 2022 release date. The movie will follow this summer’s The Suicide Squad coming this August, the March 2022 release of The Batman and DC League of Super Pets, which The Rock is also part of as well in another role. Check out the full lineup of upcoming DC projects here on CinemaBlend.