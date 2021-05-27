Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Shirtless Scene, Because Of Course

Dwayne Johnson is about to become a DC hero, and in all honesty, it’s about time. There are few Hollywood stars who look as qualified for the title than he is. The Rock is seriously ripped, and many of his fans would even vote for him for president if he ran for the position. He has the body, and the big and bold presence, that makes him perfect to play an iconic comic book hero. Currently he’s filming Black Adam and getting ready to film a major shirtless scene.