How Fat Thor Seems To Be Getting Back In Shape For Love And Thunder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production, teasing an iconic Marvel location, starting fan theories, and adding heavy hitters like Russel Crowe into the film’s already stacked cast. The next chapter in the Thor franchise is one of the most anticipated films in the MCU’s phase 4, and it’s shaping up to be a blast. Avengers: Endgame was the last time we saw Thor, and he wasn’t in the best shape of his life. Here’s how Chris Hemsworth’s Bro Thor seems to be getting back in shape for Thor: Love and Thunder.