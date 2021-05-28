WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris On Bringing Monica To Captain Marvel 2

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
After an additional few months of waiting, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally began thanks to shows on Disney+. The first of these was WandaVision, which featured Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau. She’s set to reprise her role in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, reuniting Monica with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. And now Parris has explained what it’s been like playing the character on the big screen.
Monica Rambeau appeared as a young girl in the original Captain Marvel movie, and fans were thrilled when she returned as an adult in the MCU. WandaVision saw Teyonah Parris’ character acquire superpowers of her own, which should make her reunion with Carol Danvers interesting. Parris recently spoke to her collaboration with director Nia DaCosta, saying:
As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we’re trying to tell and finding ways to - I mean, most of the time when I say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this,’ she’s already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways - she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that. There’s this, this and this that I’m thinking about for that moment.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, okay!’ So I love that she’s always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development.
Well, this certainly sounds like a great working environment. Because while it is an actor’s job to ultimately show up and perform what’s on the page, it seems that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta encourages feedback from the cast. After all, many of the actors have already played their role before joining the sequel.
Teyonah Parris’ comments to Collider help to peel back the curtain on the mysterious Captain Marvel sequel. Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so it’s much too early for details about the plot to make their way online. Still, it sounds like Nia DaCosta is creating a super collaborative working environment on her upcoming Marvel debut.
Marvel fans can re-watch Monica Rambeau’s tenure in the MCU so far on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While the original Captain Marvel gave Brie Larson’s title character a ‘90s set origin story, it seems like The Marvels is going to be more of an ensemble project. The title certainly implies this, plus the inclusion of Monica Rambeau as well as Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. The latter hero will be played by actress Iman Vellani, who will star in her own Disney+ show before making the transition to the big screen.
As for Teyonah Parris’ character, fans can’t wait to catch up with Monica, especially as her next adventure seemingly takes her to space. She gained new superpowers throughout the course of WandaVision, after coming in and out of the Hex multiple times. Perhaps Carol will be the one to teach her to use them, and ultimately become a superhero in her own right.
The Marvels should also be interesting because it allows Captain Marvel’s story to be focused on the present. Her first movie was a period piece, while Carol only had a tertiary presence in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, the cast seems universally thrilled about working with Nia DaCosta.
The Marvels is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.