Fast And Furious’ Jordana Brewster Reveals How Paul Walker Helped Her Through A Major Stunt

Fast and Furious’ Jordana Brewster has been a consistent figure in the film series since it began. But it was the chemistry between her and late co-star Paul Walker that helped to ground the franchise. Because of their connection, Brewster talked a sweet moment between her and the late Walker. The actress revealed how her late co-star helped her through a major stunt while shooting a Fast Five scene.
Being an onscreen couple for years, Jordana Brewster and Paul Walker clearly formed a bond. So, the co-stars pushing each other in moments of danger shouldn’t be too surprising. Speaking on the touching moment with her late co-star, Brewster said about the dangerous stunt:
I got to set that day, we were shooting in Puerto Rico, and I had this harness and I was like, 'What is this for?' And they're like, 'Oh, well, you're jumping off a roof and you have to wear the harness with a rope attached.' But then Paul was so sweet. Paul was like, 'I got you. Don't be nervous — it's going to be awesome.' When I rewatched it, you can see my face is like…I was so nervous. They should have CGI'd a cooler-looking face, but whatever. I split my hand open on those roofs. Because we're jumping from roof to roof and one was really gnarly, and I split my hand open, needed stitches, and Justin reminded me that he kept the bandage on my hand — he didn't CGI that out. He's like, 'That's your badge of honor.'
In her Entertainment Weekly interview, the actress admitted she was glad Fast Five director Justin Lin didn’t tell her about the stunt. Jordana Brewster referred to herself as a “nervous Nellie” when it comes to dangerous stunts. She revealed she would’ve asked for a stunt double had she been aware of all the details. Knowing how scared Brewster was, it’s nice to know that Paul Walker stepped up to reassure her at that moment.
But Jordana Brewster’s Paul Walker story showed the impact had on the Fast and Furious franchise. In the years since his passing, his Fast and Furious co-stars have revealed some amazing stories about his character. Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson have spoken about Walker’s presence moving the film franchise through the latest installment. Gibson even spotlighted his friendship with the late co-star during his Masked Singer run. So, Walker’s legacy continues to leave an impression on the film series.
Hearing Jordana Brewster’s Paul Walker story proved what a decent guy the late star was. As seen on social media, the closeness between the co-stars continues to preserve Walker’s memory in the Fast and Furious franchise. Fast and Furious fans will have to see how they work around Walker’s Brian O’Conner when F9 arrives in theaters on June 25.