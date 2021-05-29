news

Emma Stone Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors About Gwen Stacy

Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) hangs from a web in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

In a sea of Marvel Cinematic Universe productions, Spider-Man: No Way Home has still managed to be one the most highly discussed films on the Phase Four slate. Details on the web-slinger’s third solo film are scarce, but numerous rumors have been floating around for months now. Among these rumors are reports that the film will bring back notable Spider-Man stars, including Emma Stone. Since the report, many have wondered if the actress could actually reprise her role as Gwen Stacy and, now, she’s responded to claims that she’ll return.

It was only a matter of time before someone brought up those Spider-Man: No Way Home to Emma Stone and, as it turns out, she’s heard the rumors as well. With this, she gave a relatively direct answer while speaking with MTV News:

I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved].

Well, based on these comments, it would seem that Emma Stone is not involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the actress did hesitate a bit, this mostly seemed to be due to her not being sure if she could even say she isn’t involved. As an “alumnus” of the franchise, that is something to consider, after all.

Emma Stone famously played Peter Parker’s friend-turned-girlfriend Gwen Stacy in both of Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The role would help elevate Stone’s career and earn her a place within the pantheon of superhero films. And of course, Stone’s character tragically suffered the same fate as her comic book counterpart and was killed during the final moments of the 2014 sequel.

Like Stone, Andrew Garfield, the wall-crawler of that Spidey franchise, has also been faced with questions regarding a rumored role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite his reported involvement in the film, Garfield has firmly denied the reports and sounded incredibly convincing while making his case. So at this point, it’s difficult to say if anyone from the Amazing Spider-Man franchise will truly show up in the MCU film.

Stars like Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are officially in the film have also been careful not to leak any secrets. However, the same can’t be said for Spider-Man 2 alum Alfred Molina, who not only confirmed his return as Doc Ock but also shed a bit of light on the circumstances surrounding his reappearance.

Some may be sad to hear that Emma Stone apparently isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, for some, it may bring into question some of the other reports we’ve learned. Or of course, there’s always the possibility that Stone could be misdirecting fans. It’ll probably be a while before we learn anything concrete about the movie, so we’ll just have to wait and see. But until the film hits theaters, you can likely expect more rumors to crop up here and there.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

