Emma Stone Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors About Gwen Stacy

Some may be sad to hear that Emma Stone apparently isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, for some, it may bring into question some of the other reports we’ve learned. Or of course, there’s always the possibility that Stone could be misdirecting fans. It’ll probably be a while before we learn anything concrete about the movie, so we’ll just have to wait and see. But until the film hits theaters, you can likely expect more rumors to crop up here and there.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.