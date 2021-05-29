How James Cameron And Avatar's Crew Celebrated 1 Year Since Filming Wrapped On Sequels

In addition to the gorgeous new settings, adorable motion capture photos and the strides in visual effects, there will be changes to the Na’Vi and a fresh new look at the Avatar world, which will increase the scope of the original film . The Avatar sequels will assuredly be a major movie event and, hopefully, fans will be able to enjoy them on the big screen by the time they're set to hit theaters. Avatar was recently re-released to theaters, which allowed it to take back its title as box office king from Avengers: Endgame. This is a fight that is far from over, but the internet has already declared Zoe Saldana the undisputed winner of the box office because she starred in both films.