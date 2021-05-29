How James Cameron And Avatar's Crew Celebrated 1 Year Since Filming Wrapped On Sequels

The Avatar sequels have been in development for over a decade now, and James Cameron has been hard at work dealing with the pressures of making a sequel to the biggest blockbuster in movie history. Cameron knows what he's doing and even has stated he has bigger concerns than dollar amounts when it comes to the Avatar sequels. Still, aside from the work, even the Oscar-winning filmmaker knows when to relax a bit, and he and Avatar’s crew recently celebrated one year since filming wrapped on the sequels.
James Cameron and the crew behind the Avatar sequels are celebrating one year since the film’s production has wrapped. Producer Jon Landau recently posted a tribute to the anniversary on Instagram and showed off how Cameron and the crew celebrated the occasion. Check out the post, which shows Cameron and the Avatar team celebrating their hard work:
The post is a group photo of James Cameron and his Avatar crew together in New Zealand, which is where they have spent many months making the Avatar sequels. The team now refers to New Zealand as their second home because of the amount of time spent there during production. Now, that the filming for the sequels has wrapped, Cameron will be putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated follow-ups in post-production.
It goes without saying that a lot of work has gone into making the movies. We know Avatar 2 will have some incredible underwater scenes, as James Cameron has spent the better part of a decade perfecting his underwater filming techniques. The first film was visually breathtaking for the time it was released, and it set the high water mark for what was possible for visual effects. The sequels will look to outdo the original on all fronts and hopefully deliver something even more impactful.
In addition to the gorgeous new settings, adorable motion capture photos and the strides in visual effects, there will be changes to the Na’Vi and a fresh new look at the Avatar world, which will increase the scope of the original film . The Avatar sequels will assuredly be a major movie event and, hopefully, fans will be able to enjoy them on the big screen by the time they're set to hit theaters. Avatar was recently re-released to theaters, which allowed it to take back its title as box office king from Avengers: Endgame. This is a fight that is far from over, but the internet has already declared Zoe Saldana the undisputed winner of the box office because she starred in both films.
The Avatar sequels will also be reuniting Titanic collaborators: Kate Winslet, who was nervous stepping foot on set, and James Cameron, so it's fitting that the upcoming Avatar movies will spend a considerable amount of time underwater. Winslet says she is all in on James Camerons’ sequels and, like Avatar fans, she drank the kool-aid and can’t wait for the time when they finally release into theaters.
It's nice that the cast and crew had some time to enjoy themselves and celebrate their hard work. It'll be excited to see the first part of what they've created when Avatar 2 hits theaters on December 16, 2022.