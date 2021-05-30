Black Panther 2’s Martin Freeman Shares Update After Reading The Sequel’s Script

We already know Marvel Studios is not recasting Boseman's T'Challa, and we will not see any new footage of him via CGI, either. Despite the lack of details, we at least know the ball is seriously rolling on the film. It's also good to know the all-star cast is up on the content of the script and that they appear to be happy with it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to release on July 8, 2022.