Sylvester Stallone Revealed The Poster For His Rocky IV Director’s Cut, And I’m Pumped

Sylvester Stallone has played a number of iconic roles over the course of his illustrious career, but it’s safe to say the one that tops them all is Rocky Balboa. The scrappy fighter from Philly still holds a firm place in his heart and those of movie lovers. Stallone always seems to be working on something related to the long-running franchise and, last year, he announced that he was in the process of working on a director’s cut of Rocky IV. The actor, director and producer has consistently kept fans updated on its status, and he’s now unveiled a poster that’s got me pumped!