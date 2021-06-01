More Rumors About Brad Pitt's Love Life Are Swirling After Landing Joint Custody In Divorce Case Against Angelina Jolie

Yes, society tends to pay extra attention to the relationships enjoyed by celebrities. But the white-hot spotlight falls on Brad Pitt’s current social couplings because he’s still locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over joint custody of their six children Page Six notes that following the court’s recent decision to grant Pitt joint custody of the kids, Jolie expressed frustration over the judge’s ruling to prevent her or the children from testifying. The Tomb Raider star claims that isn’t trying to block Pitt from maintaining a relationship with the children. She’s more concerned about care for her family, as it has been reported that she is claiming domestic abuse by Pitt, with evidence submitted to the court that remains sealed. Jolie has stated that she will continue to appeal the decision.