More Rumors About Brad Pitt's Love Life Are Swirling After Landing Joint Custody In Divorce Case Against Angelina Jolie

As the high-profile divorce proceedings and subsequent custody battles continue between A-list Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, rumors also have managed to swirl regarding Pitt’s allegedly active dating profile. Following up on the news that Pitt secured joint custody of his and Jolie’s children thanks to a favorable court ruling, reports now link the Fight Club star to an actress he reportedly met while working the awards circuit, Andra Day.
Brad Pitt potentially showing interest in Andra Day, as is being reported in The Daily Mail, would pile up on the recent rumors that Pitt was involved with 27-year-old Nicole Poturalski, who herself might be in an open marriage with 68-year-old restauranteur Roland Mary. By this point, we need a scorecard to keep track of all parties potentially involved in Brad Pitt’s love life… which is a point that Angelina Jolie likely wanted to make in front of the courts, though they did not hear her arguments as part of the custody case.
Brad Pitt allegedly was seen flirting backstage at the small-scale Oscars ceremony with Andra Day, who was in the Best Actress category for her performance as acclaimed singer Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day lost the Oscar to Nomandland star Frances McDormand, but reportedly picked up Brad Pitt’s digits, an insider had told The Daily Mail. The source notes that the exchanges between Pitt and Day could be for a professional collaboration, but at the same time, people in Pitt’s circle allegedly have made comments about what a nice couple he and the Billie Holiday star would make. No word on how Nicole Poturalski feels about a possible Pitt-Day relationship.
Yes, society tends to pay extra attention to the relationships enjoyed by celebrities. But the white-hot spotlight falls on Brad Pitt’s current social couplings because he’s still locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over joint custody of their six children Page Six notes that following the court’s recent decision to grant Pitt joint custody of the kids, Jolie expressed frustration over the judge’s ruling to prevent her or the children from testifying. The Tomb Raider star claims that isn’t trying to block Pitt from maintaining a relationship with the children. She’s more concerned about care for her family, as it has been reported that she is claiming domestic abuse by Pitt, with evidence submitted to the court that remains sealed. Jolie has stated that she will continue to appeal the decision.
Much like Angelina Jolie, Andra Day doesn’t need a high-profile relationship with Brad Pitt to cement her celebrity. Already nominated for a Grammy, an Emmy and an Oscar, Day appears ready to conquer whatever field she enters. The industry’s poised to pounce whenever she reveals what her follow up to The United States vs. Billie Holiday will be, whether Brad Pitt is by her side or not.