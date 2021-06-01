news

More Rumors About Brad Pitt's Love Life Are Swirling After Landing Joint Custody In Divorce Case Against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt

As the high-profile divorce proceedings and subsequent custody battles continue between A-list Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, rumors also have managed to swirl regarding Pitt’s allegedly active dating profile. Following up on the news that Pitt secured joint custody of his and Jolie’s children thanks to a favorable court ruling, reports now link the Fight Club star to an actress he reportedly met while working the awards circuit, Andra Day.

Brad Pitt potentially showing interest in Andra Day, as is being reported in The Daily Mail, would pile up on the recent rumors that Pitt was involved with 27-year-old Nicole Poturalski, who herself might be in an open marriage with 68-year-old restauranteur Roland Mary. By this point, we need a scorecard to keep track of all parties potentially involved in Brad Pitt’s love life… which is a point that Angelina Jolie likely wanted to make in front of the courts, though they did not hear her arguments as part of the custody case.

Brad Pitt allegedly was seen flirting backstage at the small-scale Oscars ceremony with Andra Day, who was in the Best Actress category for her performance as acclaimed singer Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day lost the Oscar to Nomandland star Frances McDormand, but reportedly picked up Brad Pitt’s digits, an insider had told The Daily Mail. The source notes that the exchanges between Pitt and Day could be for a professional collaboration, but at the same time, people in Pitt’s circle allegedly have made comments about what a nice couple he and the Billie Holiday star would make. No word on how Nicole Poturalski feels about a possible Pitt-Day relationship.

Yes, society tends to pay extra attention to the relationships enjoyed by celebrities. But the white-hot spotlight falls on Brad Pitt’s current social couplings because he’s still locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over joint custody of their six children Page Six notes that following the court’s recent decision to grant Pitt joint custody of the kids, Jolie expressed frustration over the judge’s ruling to prevent her or the children from testifying. The Tomb Raider star claims that isn’t trying to block Pitt from maintaining a relationship with the children. She’s more concerned about care for her family, as it has been reported that she is claiming domestic abuse by Pitt, with evidence submitted to the court that remains sealed. Jolie has stated that she will continue to appeal the decision.

Much like Angelina Jolie, Andra Day doesn’t need a high-profile relationship with Brad Pitt to cement her celebrity. Already nominated for a Grammy, an Emmy and an Oscar, Day appears ready to conquer whatever field she enters. The industry’s poised to pounce whenever she reveals what her follow up to The United States vs. Billie Holiday will be, whether Brad Pitt is by her side or not.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

The Eternals Trailer Broke A Huge Marvel Record For The Pandemic Era news 6d The Eternals Trailer Broke A Huge Marvel Record For The Pandemic Era Sarah El-Mahmoud
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Issues With Judge's Ruling In Brad Pitt Custody Case news 6d Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Issues With Judge's Ruling In Brad Pitt Custody Case Dirk Libbey
Eternals Trailer Has Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Taking Marvel To New Heights news 1w Eternals Trailer Has Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Taking Marvel To New Heights Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Loki Season 2? We've Speculated, But Here's What Tom Hiddleston Has To Say TBD Loki Season 2? We've Speculated, But Here's What Tom Hiddleston Has To Say Rating TBD
Ant-Man Star Michelle Pfeiffer Is Getting Into Superhero Shape Ahead Of Quantumania TBD Ant-Man Star Michelle Pfeiffer Is Getting Into Superhero Shape Ahead Of Quantumania Rating TBD
Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Classic Response To The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer TBD Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Classic Response To The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Rating TBD
Will In The Heights Top A Quiet Place Part II? How Much Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Flick Could Make Opening Weekend TBD Will In The Heights Top A Quiet Place Part II? How Much Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Flick Could Make Opening Weekend Rating TBD
Stephen King Accurately Predicted The Mare Of Easttown Ending But Fans Got Mad Because Of Spoilers TBD Stephen King Accurately Predicted The Mare Of Easttown Ending But Fans Got Mad Because Of Spoilers Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information