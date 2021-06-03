Kevin Hart Recalls 'Little Moment' That Helped Him Jumpstart His Career In Hollywood

That was Kevin Hart 17 years ago! The comedian cameoed alongside DJ Khaled, N.O.R.E., Tego Calderon, Lil Jon, Cool & Dre and Tony Sunshine. Except at the time, he wasn’t the big star he is now. As Hart also mentioned in his post, it may be a “little moment” now looking back in his career, but it’s still part of his larger and powerful rise in Hollywood that he still has yet to forget to this day. And he sounds like he’s still really proud of it too!