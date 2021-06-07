Last Night In Soho: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Movie

Last Night in Soho is one of the most intriguing films coming in 2021. The strong cast lead by Anya Taylor-Joy, the faith in Edgar Wright’s filmmaking abilities, the mystery surrounding the plot of Last Night in Soho are all major reasons why the hype and anticipation for this film are so high, especially among Edgar Wright and horror movie fans.

Last Night in Soho has been in development, production, and post-production for a few years, and in 2021, it will finally hit theaters. It’s a film that I suspect many movie lovers will rush to see. Despite the vagueness surrounding Last Night in Soho, a few key details have been revealed about the plot, cast, release date, and more. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about Last Night in Soho.