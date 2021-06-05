Ben Affleck's Dad Opens Up About Jennifer Lopez And Bennifer Being Back On

Ben Affleck’s dad would go on to explain that his kids “share with me what they want to share.” However, Timothy Affleck stated that due to “their work and COVID,” he hasn’t seen his kids in a while. Ben Affleck has, indeed, been busy of late. He is currently filming for his supporting role as Batman in DC’s The Flash, and his prior work in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Deep Water, the latter with ex Ana de Armas, have seen delays in releases due to COVID-19.