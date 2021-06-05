TikTok User Shares Viral Footage Of Time Johnny Depp Was In Love With Stuffed Animal From Fan

Recent news pertaining to Johnny Depp has been ridden with drama regarding the actor’s ongoing disputes with his ex-wife Amber Heard tied with his financial and professional woes. But that’s not stopping TikTok fans from swooning over the 57-year-old star via viral footage of him getting possessive over a stuffed animal.
The social media platform has many sides to it, but a famous one recently has been TikTok calling out celebrities going about their daily lives. Since viewers had a conclusion to the whole Adam Sandler IHOP saga, millions of people have watched this video of Johnny Depp with a lion teddy:
A TikToker going by Izzy Evans shared a specific moment from an interview panel Johnny Depp was part of that ended in a fan throwing him a stuffed lion. Depp was endeared by the gift as he walked away from stage, smiling at the toy animal. When he leaves, a security guard is seen attempting to grab the lion from him, to which he slaps it away with his other hand.
The video has been liked by nearly three million people, as Izzy Evans captioned the video by professing her love for Johnny Depp and the funny video. Tons of people on the app called the moment “adorable,” “pure” and “wholesome.” A round of fans also used the viral video to comment in hopes for “Justice For Johnny.”
Last year, Johnny Depp lost a defamation lawsuit against The Sun for characterizing the actor as a “wife beater” following Amber Heard’s statements about him. The decision made in the UK resulted in Depp being asked to leave the Fantastic Beast franchise as Gellert Grindelwald. It left the role open for another actor, and Mads Mikkelsen has now been cast as the new Grindelwald.
Amidst what happened, a group of fans have thrown in their support toward Johnny Depp, even pulling together a petition to have his ex Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2. The popular petition going around for Depp is in hopes for the actor to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and the goal is to get to 1 million signatures.
Johnny Depp has certainly been accused of some serious allegations toward his ex wife, but the cases between Depp and Amber Heard have been vile on both ends for the exes. They are currently fighting out a defamation suit and countersuit in Virginia, which is reportedly on the way to being dismissed.
Through all the drama, fans certainly miss seeing Johnny Depp star in movies above all else. With two major franchises seemingly behind him and no upcoming projects on the way, it’s not the best time to be a Depp fan. But hey, there’s that cute lion teddy TikTok!