Brendan Fraser Is At The Center Of A Heist Gone Wrong In Star-Studded No Sudden Move Trailer

The best news of all: we don't have to wait all that long for the film to arrive. No Sudden Move will be having its world premiere later this month at the Tribeca Film Festival, but it is already set up as an HBO Max exclusive, and will be arriving just in time for the Independence Day holiday – specifically one July 1. There are admittedly a number of titles being released that weekend that are going to be vying for attention from audiences, including The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt, the horror sequel The Forever Purge, and the first chapter of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, but this trailer has most definitely grabbed our attention.