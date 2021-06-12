Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harrison Ford Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Even though 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull does have its admirers (believe it or not) and a fifth adventure with the heroic archeologist is in the works, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was regarded as a perfect conclusion to the series in 1989. In fact, Harrison Ford once called the story of Indy reuniting with his father (Sean Connery) to find the Holy Grail before the Nazis get their hands on it one of the more fun pictures of the original trilogy to work on, in lieu of being the most challenging. Learn all about the challenges that Ford, Connery, director Steven Spielberg, producer George Lucas, and others faced on set with these behind-the-scenes facts, including a glimpse at the spookier movie that it could have been.