Enchanted 2 Director Is Teasing Major Musical Moments As Disney+ Flick Starts Rehearsal

Enchanted 2, now officially known as Disenchanted, has been in development for over a decade now, but as of last month, the Disney sequel is finally filming. While Kevin Lima directed Amy Adams’ first outing as Giselle of Andalasia, Hairspray’s Adam Shankman has taken the directorial reins on Disenchanted, which will premiere on Disney+. Just like its predecessor, the sequel will be packed with major musical moments, and Shankman has teased a little bit of what’s coming on that front.