Enchanted 2 Director Is Teasing Major Musical Moments As Disney+ Flick Starts Rehearsal

Enchanted 2, now officially known as Disenchanted, has been in development for over a decade now, but as of last month, the Disney sequel is finally filming. While Kevin Lima directed Amy Adams’ first outing as Giselle of Andalasia, Hairspray’s Adam Shankman has taken the directorial reins on Disenchanted, which will premiere on Disney+. Just like its predecessor, the sequel will be packed with major musical moments, and Shankman has teased a little bit of what’s coming on that front.
Disenchanted began principal photography on May 17, and recently taking to his Instagram page, Adam Shankman shared the following photo of 75 dancers who’ve been employed to take part in the Hollywood production:
Frankly, it would have been weird if Disenchanted hadn’t followed in its predecessor’s footsteps and ditched the musical material. Simultaneously homaging and poking fun at classic Disney movies, Enchanted including numbers like “Happy Working Song” and “That’s How You Know.” So it’s only natural For Disenchanted to deliver its own show-stopping numbers, and these dancers get to take part in these extravaganzas. Oh, and it’s also good to see they’re following the proper health guidelines by wearing masks while rehearsing.
As for what we can specifically expect from any of Disenchanted’s musical numbers, that’s hard to say. However, it was reported in April that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs characters Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey, Bashful and Doc will play a “pivotal role” in the sequel that includes them participating in a musical number. Assuming that’s true, Disenchanted would stand out from its predecessors by directing involving established Disney characters rather than just following the Disney formula. Granted, many actors who’s appeared in past Disney productions, from Julie Andrews to Jodie Benson, also appeared in Enchanted, but in new roles.
Taking place 15 years after the events of the first Enchanted movie, Disenchanted sees Amy Adams’ Giselle, Patrick Dempsey’s Robert Phillip and Morgan Phillip, who’s now being played by Gabriella Baldacchino, moving to a new house in the Monroeville suburb. The community is overseen by Maya Rudolph’s Malvina Monroe, who has nefarious intentions for the family. Things start getting out of hand when Giselle wishes that their lives could be like the perfect fairytale, and when the spell backfires, she’ll have to race to save both Robert and Morgan, as well as Andalasia, before the clock strikes midnight.
Along with the aforementioned actors, Disenchanted also sees James Marsden and Idina Menzel reprising Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine, respectively, while the newcomers include Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez and Kolton Stewart. In addition to directing, Adam Shankman is also a producer and worked on the script. Disney veteran Alan Menken returned to compose the score and write the movie’s songs with Stephen Schwartz.
Disenchanted will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022, so make sure you’re subscribed to the Mouse House’s streaming service. For those curious about movies arriving later this year, look through our 2021 release schedule.