Next Time You Watch Disney’s Us Again, Look For These Easter Eggs

It's different on every project, right? So on the features, you have a little bit more resource to actually build the world because Disney Animation really prides itself on being authentic and doing our research and making worlds that are believable and that you want to actually step into. As an audience member, like with Big Hero 6, I wanted to climb on Baymax's back and fly through the city. But on shorts, you don't, you have a little teeny team and you have to figure out how to get the biggest bang for the work that you're putting in. So at the onset of this movie, we said to our team, anything we've ever used in any other movie is fair game. And we have a library of things that they can go look for, and then we change it just enough to make it fit into our world. So that's a design, you have your design language of this world. And if we can take a piece from one of our other movies and then just tweak the design language and it fits, that's what we want, because then we get more stuff.