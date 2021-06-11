Rian Johnson Gives A Huge Thumbs Up To Fun Fan Idea For Daniel Craig's Knives Out 2

Imagine that just as Benoit Blanc is about to spill the beans about who actually killed the victim of the next Knives Out mystery, the movie takes a break to let you figure out the mystery. That moment is what would be called a Whodunnit Break, and there’s actually a perfect example that exists to illustrate just what this pause in the action would entail. Take a look at the Whodunnit Break from 1965’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, which went by the book’s original title: