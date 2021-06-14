Daniel Craig’s Knives Out 2 Has Landed A Matrix 4 Star

Things are moving right along for Knives Out 2, as the Rian Johnson-directed sequel is finally set to begin production this summer. Ahead of filming, the director has been building up an all-star cast alongside returning star Daniel Craig. It’s been pretty amazing to see just how much talent he’s been bringing on board as of late. Now, the highly anticipated movie has landed yet another strong name, who just so happens to be starring in The Matrix 4 this year.