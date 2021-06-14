Daniel Craig’s Knives Out 2 Has Landed A Matrix 4 Star

Things are moving right along for Knives Out 2, as the Rian Johnson-directed sequel is finally set to begin production this summer. Ahead of filming, the director has been building up an all-star cast alongside returning star Daniel Craig. It’s been pretty amazing to see just how much talent he’s been bringing on board as of late. Now, the highly anticipated movie has landed yet another strong name, who just so happens to be starring in The Matrix 4 this year.
Knives Out 2 has reportedly cast Jessica Henwick to its growing cast, according to Deadline. As with the other casting additions, details on Henwick’s exact role in the film remain a mystery, which is arguably appropriate given the situation. With this, the rising star will join Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline and Janelle Monáe. Rian Johnson is once again in the director’s chair and wrote the screenplay. He’ll also produce the film with frequent collaborator Ram Bergman.
Jessica Henwick has been building up a very impressive résumé over the past few years, having found herself in some pretty high-profile productions. Back in 2015, she appeared as Resistance pilot Jessika Pava in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And just last year, she starred in sci-fi, horror flick Underwater, alongside Kristen Stewart, and teamed up with Dylan O’Brien for sleeper hit Love and Monsters. In addition to The Matrix 4 and Knives Out 2, she’s also starring in the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man.
The actress has also amassed some big credits on the small screen, as she first broke out with her role as Nymeria Sand on Game of Thrones. And Marvel fans no doubt remember her for playing Colleen Wing in Netflix’s series of TV shows.
As previously alluded to, production on Knives Out 2 is very close, as the movie is reportedly set to kick off production in Greece this month. Daniel Craig even recently visited the Greek Consulate in New York City in order to obtain a Visa ahead of his trip. So things are definitely feeling quite real at this point.
While plot details are slim, we can assume that the film will see Daniel Craig’s southern detective, Benoit Blanc, take on another mystery amid a completely different cast of characters. So viewers shouldn’t expect to see more of the “eccentric” Thromby family from the original movie. However, given the names that are attached to the movie, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.
A few of the film’s stars have shared their thoughts on what it’s like to have joined the movie. Dave Bautista is excited to be teaming up with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig admitted that he is a bit nervous about it. Leslie Odom Jr. is also pumped to be on board and teased what fans can expect from the sequel.
Whether or not Rian Johnson can capture the humorous, enigmatic and socially poignant nature of the first movie remains to be seen. Nevertheless, his track record gives us more than enough hope that he’ll be able to deliver a worthy sequel. And with stars like Daniel Craig, Jessica Henwick and Dave Bautista, he surely has a game cast to help pull off this latest caper.