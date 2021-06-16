8 Marvel Multiverse Superheroes Who Should Appear In The MCU

Maestro

The Hulk with Bruce Banner's intelligence is scary enough, but imagine that same Hulk but without his sanity and a good chunk of his hair. It's a scary combination and a reality Marvel heroes have faced as Banner has taken on the persona of "Maestro" in future timelines. Maestro is not the greatest dude; as one of those more tyrannical types, he believes that fixing the world in their vision is the best course regardless of what it took to get there. He's also one of the strongest versions of the character, which means he's a real pain in the ass to stop if one can even get the chance.