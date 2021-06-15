Chris Pratt Is Already Praising Hemsworth’s ‘Next Level’ Performance In Thor: Love And Thunder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After a delay, Marvel Cinematic Universe finally kicked out Phase Four with TV projects on Disney+. But fans are eager to jump back into the movie side of the franchise, especially Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Pratt appears in the blockbuster alongside his Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars, and is already praising Chris Hemsworth’s “next level” performance as Thor.