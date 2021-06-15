Chris Pratt Is Already Praising Hemsworth’s ‘Next Level’ Performance In Thor: Love And Thunder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
After a delay, Marvel Cinematic Universe finally kicked out Phase Four with TV projects on Disney+. But fans are eager to jump back into the movie side of the franchise, especially Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Pratt appears in the blockbuster alongside his Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars, and is already praising Chris Hemsworth’s “next level” performance as Thor.
Marvel fans were thrilled to learn that Taika Waititi was returning to the MCU to helm Thor: Love and Thunder. Anticipation steadily built as both Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and the Guardians of the Galaxy were confirmed to be appearing as well. Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord was recently asked about his experience on the set, where he praised the performance of Chris Hemsworth by saying:
Hemsworth is great, he’s so good. He’s great in Thor, people are going to be really astounded when they see what he and Taika brought for Thor 4. It’s next level. He’s ratcheting it up to even another level. I was just kind of in awe of his presence. He’s a man-god in real life.
Well, color me intrigued. Despite Chris Hemsworth’s decade-long run as the God of Thunder, it sounds like he’s really bringing it for Thor: Love and Thunder. And considering Taika Waititi’s unique sensibility as a filmmaker, it seems the story could go just about anywhere.
Chris Pratt’s words about Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder performance came from a recent interview the actor had with Yahoo!’s Kevin Polowy ahead of the release of Amazon’s The Tomorrow War. Eventually the conversation shifted to his tenure in the MCU, with Star-Lord’s next appearance being in the mysterious Thor sequel. While the fandom doesn’t expect the Guardians to have all that much screen time, their interaction with Hemsworth was enough to prove that he’s seemingly upping his game.
While being careful not to actually reveal anything about Thor: Love and Thunder’s contents, Chris Pratt certainly helped to hype up the mysterious sequel. Chris Hemsworth got in the best shape he’s ever been as the God of Thunder, and that dedication also translates to his performance on set. All of a sudden the wait for the movie’s release feels much longer.
Chris Hemsworth is making Marvel history with Thor: Love and Thunder, as he’s the first hero to star in four solo movies. The story could seemingly go anywhere, as the title character is at a crossroads in his long life. Add in the Guardians and Jane Foster’s transformation into Mighty Thor, and Taika Waititi has a ton of narrative threads to pull from.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.