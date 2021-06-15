After Wrapping On Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez Has Boarded A New Netflix Movie

No one reading this needs to be told how popular Jennifer Lopez is, so a sci-fi movie starring the pop icon is bound to collect a lot of views from Netflix subscribers. At this time, it’s unclear if Atlas will take priority over The Mother and The Cipher, or if one or both of those projects will arrive beforehand. I’m inclined towards the latter option, especially since Brad Peyton is also gearing up to shoot the Dave Bautista-led action movie Universe’s Most Wanted, so that will keep him busy for the near future.