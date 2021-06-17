Mace Windu And 8 Other Star Wars Characters Who Should Have Appeared More In The Prequel Trilogy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Star Wars prequel films have aged like a fine wine... or maybe the adults who watched them as children have slowly dominated the majority opinion of the internet. In either case, people love the Prequel Trilogy, and the deep lore that has existed off screen. It's all thanks to the movies and what they established with characters introduced in there, though it's worth saying not all characters were created equal.
While some beloved characters from the Star Wars prequels have really took off with their own stories and such, others were not so lucky. Here are some of the characters I think deserved a bit more screen time in the Prequel Trilogy, and could've gotten more shine in the present had they gotten more opportunities to grow. Let's start off with Jedi Master Mace Windu.
Mace Windu
The only solace Jango Fett can get in his unceremonious exit (more on him later) is that Mace Windu didn't get much better in his tenure. Windu was mainly held for scenes with the Jedi Council and didn't get a lot of time to showcase why he's one of the best of the best among the Jedi. One thing that can be said for Windu is that he did almost take down Palpatine, and that his death by a large fall can be retconned at any time because it seems no one in Star Wars actually dies after falling a large distance, no matter their damage.
Boss Nass
Rugor Nass, also known commonly as Boss Nass, led the Gungans through the Battle of Naboo. When I first saw this guy in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, I thought "Wow, this guy is going to be making major moves going forward." Turns out he wasn't, and Nass went on to live in relative obscurity along with most of the Gungans who were introduced in Episode 1. I'm not sure if it was an over-correction to Jar Jar Binks or what, but I would've loved to see more of Nass and the Gungan race as a whole participate in the Clone Wars more heavily.
Sebulba
Sebulba was billed as this fearsome pod racer who would stop at nothing in order to win, which is completely undermined by the fact he got bodied by a human child when we finally saw him in action. Granted, that child would go on to be an elite pilot and mass murderer feared throughout the entire galaxy, but I would've liked to see Sebulba in some more vehicle situations in the trilogy that proved just how great he was at piloting. Perhaps Anakin could've killed Sebulba later in life as opposed to all those Sand People?
Kit Fisto
Star Wars has a nasty habit of hyping up characters who ultimately die unceremoniously in their film appearances. Kit Fisto is one of those guys who I have to think was able to put up a better stand against the Emperor than he did. He's a Jedi Master the same as anyone else that was in the room for the confrontation with Palpatine, and yet he's felled with a simple slice through the abdomen like he isn't known as one of the more skilled physical combatants of the Jedi Council! Fisto was allegedly the best in underwater battles, and we didn't even get to see that. Why would you feature a Nautolan Jedi Master and not give them an underwater scene in the movies?
Shaak Ti
Look, I know Star Wars fans already have a Togruta Jedi that's near and dear to their hearts, and her name is Ahsoka Tano. Still, the franchise could've put some more respect on Jedi Master Shaak Ti. She was said to be one of the most perceptive of the Jedi, which feasibly made killing her off easier said than done. It would've been great to see her in battle more throughout the movies considering that skill, but she's barely featured in the films at all. In fact, her death was a deleted scene, and we didn't even get the canon version of the scene until the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Jango Fett
Bounty hunters in general don't get a ton of play in Star Wars movies, but one would think Jango Fett would've gotten a little more time to shine considering his connection to the one and only Boba Fett. Once again, we're hyped up on a character who is so good, he's the basis for an elite clone fighting force, and yet he goes down like a chump during the Battle Of Geonosis. For real, three shots of a blaster before being beheaded by Mace Windu? They did our boy dirty.
Zam Wessell
Listen, I'm not saying we need to give props to the person who tried to murder Queen Amidala and failed, but there was so much wasted potential with this character. Shape-shifting characters don't just appear in the Star Wars universe out of the blue, and I can't really think of another Clawdite I've seen in the franchise since (not that there aren't any). Much like the sentient Force beasts of the galaxy, this is a type of species I'd like to see more of in Star Wars, and I've been let down so far.
Watto
I'm sure there are a few people rolling their eyes at the suggestion, but I, for one, am a little bummed that Watto never got any real redemption in Star Wars. We meet this Toydarian who is seemingly a heartless bastard who enslaved a family to work for him. I mean, I guess there's no redemption needed for someone engaged in human trafficking, but damn, we don't even get any real closure on what became of him! Did Anakin ever get revenge on his former slave master? Would he even want to? These are the questions I ask myself late at night.
Qui-Gon Jinn
If ever there was a Jedi the Star Wars prequels did dirty, it was Qui-Gon Jinn. This dude is supposed to be the cream of the crop and looks like a complete fool a majority of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. And yet, we're continually shown in other Star Wars works that Jinn was privy to some ideals that the Jedi scoffed at. but could very well be the future to the survival of Force-sensitive individuals in the future. At the very least, we could've seen some Force Ghost Jinn footage because we didn't get enough footage in his one outing to show he was amazing as it seemed.
