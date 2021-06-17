Mace Windu And 8 Other Star Wars Characters Who Should Have Appeared More In The Prequel Trilogy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars prequel films have aged like a fine wine... or maybe the adults who watched them as children have slowly dominated the majority opinion of the internet. In either case, people love the Prequel Trilogy, and the deep lore that has existed off screen. It's all thanks to the movies and what they established with characters introduced in there, though it's worth saying not all characters were created equal.