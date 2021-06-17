news

Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer Calls Fury Of The Gods His ‘Redemption’ For Freddy

Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman in the drug store in Shazam!

Among the DCEU’s many exciting pursuits is the sequel of 2019’s Shazam!, which is currently filming in preparation for its 2023 release. The movie will once again follow Billy Batson and his adult superhero alter ego alongside fan-favorite Freddy Freeman, played by Jack Dylan Grazer. The actor, also known for his role in IT, is now 17 years old and recently gave us an update on what it's like to return to the role for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Obviously starring in a DCEU movie means there’s a lot of secrets for Jack Dylan Grazer to keep ahead of reprising his role as Freddy Freeman three years later. When CinemaBlend caught up with the actor for his voice role in Pixar’s Luca, I asked him how it feels to return to the comic book franchise. As he said:

It’s so much fun [to come back to play Freddy]. When I walked out of the premiere for the first [Shazam!] at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater I was like ‘Ahhh, I wanna play Freddy again so bad.’ I can do it so much better this time. I swear to God, I can do it way better. And now this is like my shot at redemption – and I think I did good in the first one, but playing Freddy is so much fun and funny. He’s a blast and I love him.

Jack Dylan Grazer is being hard on himself – he was perfect as the awed-out kid and superhero superfan who watched as his friend Billy Batson became a buffed-up superhero… and then became one himself through Adam Brody’s spot on performance. When he left the premiere of Shazam! in Los Angeles back in 2019, he couldn’t wait for the chance to return to the role and now that he has it, he’s having the time of his life.

Grazer really loves playing Freddy Freeman and he wants to do right by the character moving forward with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It sounds like the actor will be giving the role his all for the sequel, and as fans of the character in the first movie, we certainly hope Freddy steals the show even more than he did for the 2019 film when the actor was just 14 years old.

While we learned exclusively from Mark Strong that Dr. Sivana will not be part of the sequel, despite the tease at the end of the movie, Fury of the Gods will feature Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as villains and the addition of West Side Story newcomer Rachel Zegler. Director David F. Sandberg recently showed off the first footage from the sequel:

That’s right. Zachary Levi is wearing a new suit for Fury of the Gods and the DCEU sequel is that much closer to entering into our eyeballs. In the meantime, Jack Dylan Grazer has just become a Pixar star with his role as Alberto in Luca coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 18.

Up Next

Cruella’s Mark Strong Talks About Why It’s More Fun To Play The ‘Bad Guy’ In Movies
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Disney’s Luca Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The New Pixar Movie news 8h Disney’s Luca Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The New Pixar Movie Dirk Libbey
With Aquaman 2 Approaching, Amber Heard Shares Another Video Getting Ripped For Mera news 8h With Aquaman 2 Approaching, Amber Heard Shares Another Video Getting Ripped For Mera Corey Chichizola
Disney+’s Luca Review: An Affecting Ode To Summer And An Especially Unique Pixar Film reviews 9h Disney+’s Luca Review: An Affecting Ode To Summer And An Especially Unique Pixar Film Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Infinite Jun 10, 2021 Infinite 3
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Last Duel Oct 15, 2021 The Last Duel Rating TBD
The Green Knight Jul 30, 2021 The Green Knight Rating TBD
The Matrix 4 Dec 22, 2021 The Matrix 4 Rating TBD
Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reflects On Those A-Rod Rumors After J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Recoupling TBD Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reflects On Those A-Rod Rumors After J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Recoupling Rating TBD
Peter Rabbit 2’s James Corden Names The One Character He Really Wants To Play Again TBD Peter Rabbit 2’s James Corden Names The One Character He Really Wants To Play Again Rating TBD
The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham Reunite For Sweet Photo TBD The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham Reunite For Sweet Photo Rating TBD
The Best Hugh Jackman Movies And How To Watch Them TBD The Best Hugh Jackman Movies And How To Watch Them Rating TBD
Star Trek: Picard Is Making One Huge Change To Seven Of Nine TBD Star Trek: Picard Is Making One Huge Change To Seven Of Nine Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information