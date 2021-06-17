Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer Calls Fury Of The Gods His ‘Redemption’ For Freddy

It’s so much fun [to come back to play Freddy]. When I walked out of the premiere for the first [Shazam!] at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater I was like ‘Ahhh, I wanna play Freddy again so bad.’ I can do it so much better this time. I swear to God, I can do it way better. And now this is like my shot at redemption – and I think I did good in the first one, but playing Freddy is so much fun and funny. He’s a blast and I love him.