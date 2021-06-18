Even Veterans Like Anthony Hopkins Occasionally Fanboy Out On Marvel Sets, Admits Thor Actor Tom Hiddleston

I remember that day that Loki finds out he’s adopted. And it’s a scene in the weapons vault. It was, really, just a very small scene in terms of its structure. On the day, Kenneth Branagh and Anthony Hopkins and I were there, and I was going, like, ‘My god, working with Kenneth Branagh and Anthony Hopkins!’ And I also remember them kind of not able to talk to each other about how much they admire each other, so they came to me which is quite sweet. Anthony Hopkins telling me how much he admired Kenneth Branagh and Kenneth Branagh saying how much he admired Anthony Hopkins. I felt like I was a vessel for their sheepishness about being able, to be honest about that. But it was a big day and big day of big emotion and I remember that became the anchor for the whole characterization.