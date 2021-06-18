Thanks To Scott Pilgrim's 10th Anniversary, Brie Larson Has Returned To The Billboard Charts

Aside from suiting up to play Captain Marvel for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson has had a versatile career that ranges from an Oscar win to an early ‘00s pop career. And in between that, she famously played Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Edgar Wright movie, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, memorably had the actress as a too-cool lead singer in The Clash at the Demonhead, and the fictional band has been making a comeback.
For the past decade, Brie Larson singing “Black Sheep” has not been available to listen to on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack. The only version of the song out there was from Metric, who wrote the song for the movie. But in celebration of the movie’s 10th anniversary, the soundtrack is getting an extended re-release, thus finally making way for the Captain Marvel star’s “Black Sheep” to finally get its moment in the sun. And it’s already ranking on the Billboard charts.
“Black Sheep” is now being listed on three major music charts: the Rock Digital Song Sales, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. The song is currently at No. 7 on the Rock and Alternative charts and No. 34 on the Hot Rock & Alternative charts. The song reportedly sold 2,000 copies within the week and was streamed over one million times in the U.S.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was recently re-released in AMC Dolby Theatres to cap off its 10-year anniversary, along with a special extended edition of the soundtrack being made available on vinyl and with the digital release set for July 9. When CinemaBlend spoke to Edgar Wright about Brie Larson’s emission from the original soundtrack, he said this:
Initially, when we did the soundtrack, Metric wanted to have their version on the soundtrack. And because it’s their song, it was absolutely fair. It was gonna be on a soundtrack, and they asked, ‘We would prefer that our version was on the soundtrack.’ So it was as simple as that. I wasn’t going to contest that, and it was only fair to Emily Haines, who wrote the song, that she should have her version on the soundtrack.
When it came to re-releasing the soundtrack, Edgar Wright said he decided to finally call up Emily Haines and ask permission, and she was totally cool with it. You can check out the version that is now available to own and stream:
This isn’t Brie Larson’s first time on the Billboard charts. Sixteen years ago, the actress charted for her song “She Said” when she was 15 years old. After she had a small role in 13 Going On 30, Larson briefly tried her hand at a music career, even touring with Jesse McCartney. She has said that she quit at the time because wanted to write her own songs and record labels were afraid to let her. Check out the video for “She Said”:
What a journey Brie Larson has had! Now she’s training for The Marvels and many of her Scott Pilgrim costars are big stars as well.