Dwayne Johnson Shares Hopeful Message After Completing Work On Netflix’s Red Notice With Gal Gadot

It’s understandable why Red Notice is such a big deal for Dwayne Johnson. In addition to starring in the film, he’s also one of the film’s producers, so he’s been hands on with many of the details regarding the unexpectedly complicated production schedule. After filming started in January 2020, Red Notice was shut down in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the time, Dwayne Johnson shared a video, in which he encouraged the cast and crew and wished them well during the film’s hiatus.