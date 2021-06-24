The Rise Of Skywalker’s Jodie Comer Talks Keeping Her Role A Secret, Shares What It’s Actually Like On A Star Wars Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Many actors dream of being involved with an iconic franchise, and Star Wars is sure to be one that’s on many performers’ bucket lists. This seems to have been the case for Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who was able to join the beloved space saga through 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Of course, her inclusion is something she couldn’t just shout to the world. She had to keep it a secret, along with any details on what it was like to be on the set.