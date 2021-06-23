Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Pop Tart Movie For Netflix (Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That)

While he co-created what is arguably the greatest sitcom of all time, Jerry Seinfeld has never had much of a feature presence. He's had small roles in films, and did the voice for the lead character in 2007's Bee Movie, but his career has otherwise almost exclusively existed on the small screen.
All that being said, he's now ready to make one hell of a leap in his career, as he is in the process of getting ready to direct, produce, co-write and star in a developing film about the invention of the Pop-Tart.
News about this developing project comes to us from Deadline, which adds that the movie currently titled Unfrosted, and that Jerry Seinfeld is penning the script with Spike Feresten (Seinfeld) and Barry Marder (Bee Movie). Netflix is backing the project to be an exclusive for the streaming service, and filming is being planned to start next spring.
In its own way, it feels like a natural progression for Jerry Seinfeld. On Seinfeld he demonstrated an appreciation for eating cereal during any meal, and for years he was filmed driving around drinking java for Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, so it's almost as if Unfrosted will be a capstone of an unplanned Breakfast Trilogy.
As noted in the trade report, Jerry Seinfeld has expressed a passionate interest in Pop-Tarts in the past, and has performed a bit about them as part of his stand-up act. You can watch a bit of it in the clip below, and recognize that his love for is very real:
In a statement about the project, Jerry Seinfeld said that the idea to make the movie was in part born out of his boredom from this past year spending time at home during the pandemic. He found himself reflecting on his old bit, and before too long it became a script. Said Seinfeld,
Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.
The origins of the Pop-Tart date back to the early 1960s, and the story begins with the folks at Post making a miscalculation. The cereal company announced the development of a new product called Country Squares before it was actually ready for production, and the executives at Kellogg leapt at the opportunity to try and beat them to market. This ploy was ultimately successful, and today it continues to be one of their biggest products.
With production not planned until 2022, it may be a minute before we get any more updates about Unfrosted, but it instantly becomes one of our most anticipated upcoming Netflix projects. To see what else is set to come out on the streaming service in the coming months, be sure to check out our 2021 Netflix Release Schedule.