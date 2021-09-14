Wait, Is Mortal Kombat Getting A Sequel By Warner Bros. After All?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Video game movies have had a spotty history in the film world. While the majority of these adaptations have disappointed, there have been a few that resonated with the fandom. Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat seems to be the latter, so is a sequel happening over at Warner Bros.?

The new Mortal Kombat movie hit theaters and HBO Max back in April, with a ton of fans choosing to stream the R-rated flick from the comfort of their own homes. While the cast signed multi-picture deals and Simon McQuoid is interested in a sequel, there’s been no word from the studio. That was until a recent report by Variety.

Said story is about the upcoming release of Dune, and how the sci-fi blockbuster’s success will ultimately be determined. While reporting that Warner Bros. is reportedly taking streaming numbers into account, Mortal Kombat is specifically cited. Because despite the movie’s meddling box office performance, WB is reportedly looking to expand the burgeoning Mortal Kombat universe. This should be comforting for Dune fans hoping that a sequel will be ordered.

While there’s no further information about Mortal Kombat’s future, this bit of news is sure to be thrilling for fans of the video game adaptation. Indeed, Simon McQouid’s first movie did seem to be doing a ton of world-building for future installments. After all, the fighters never actually got to the titular tournament by the time the movie's runtime had ended.

Mortal Kombat recently returned to HBO Max, alongside other content featuring the beloved IP. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The Mortal Kombat video games date back to 1992, so there’s an absolutely massive catalogue of fighters. As such, the storytelling possibilities for a Mortal Kombat sequel feel pretty endless. And fans are eager to see their favorite character get adapted for the silver screen in an R-rated sequel.

Narratively, a number of seeds were planted on Mortal Kombat for a future sequel. For one, the final sequence teased that Johnny Cage would be factored into a future story as Earthrealm’s heroes trained for the tournament. Fans are also hoping Sub-Zero might become Noob Saibot, allowing actor Joe Taslim to kick more ass and take names.

Simon McQuoid's movie wasn't the first time Mortal Kombat was adapted for the big screen. That first happened back in 1995, to surprising success. Unfortunately the sequel Annihilation failed to perform both critically and in the box office. This new adaptation allowed for grisly fatalities, so hopefully we'll see more in a sequel.

Mortal Kombat is streaming now, while Dune will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.