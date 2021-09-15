Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Share Badass Image Of Laurie Strode As The Sequel Approaches

A number of movies were delayed in 2020, but horror fans were particularly disappointed when Halloween Kills got pushed back a full year. But the slasher sequel is nearly upon us, serving as a follow-up to the record breaking 2018 installment. And Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a badass image of Laurie Strode as the sequel fast approaches.

Halloween Kills will serve as the second installment in David Gordon Green’s trilogy of movies. Given how successful the previous movie was, anticipation for this new installment is at a fever pitch. Jamie Lee Curtis has been stoking the flames of this hype, as you can see in her new photo as Laurie Strode below:

The OG Scream Queen is back, and I’m actually feeling nervous for Michael Myers this time around. Because in addition to Jamie Lee Curtis’ signature character Laurie, the entire town of Haddonfield will be arming up to take on The Shape in Halloween Kills. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above image comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram account. She regularly uses social media for philanthropic efforts, as well as to hype up excitement for upcoming movies like Halloween Kills and Borderlands. And with the slasher sequel just weeks away from its wide release, this likely won’t slow down for the time being. And Laurie looks ready to kick ass, as Curtis poses for a promotional photo.

Moviegoing audiences were recently shocked when it was revealed that Halloween Kills would be arriving to stream on Peacock at the same time as theaters. For her credit, Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t seem phased by this dual release strategy. In fact, her caption in the above post asks fans exactly how they’ll be enjoying the upcoming slasher sequel. It reads,

What's your Halloween Kills plan? Which theater to see it in? Which friend do you dig your nails into. If watching at home on Peacock do you LOCK YOUR DOORS first? So many CHOICES. So MANY WAYS TO SCREAM. Or will you be like Laurie. Alone. Surrounded. Wounded but READY?

Honestly, how can you not love Jamie Lee Curtis? Aside from her decades of stunning performances, the actress’ enthusiasm is infectious. This is especially true for Halloween, as she’s returned to the role of Laurie Strode a number of times throughout her career. And it looks like the current trilogy might be her swan song as the final girl.

Halloween Kills will pick up immediately after the events of David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel. When Michel Myers escapes Laurie’s burning home, the town of Haddonfield will become an angry mob and take matters into their own hands. Jamie Lee Curtis’ co-stars will reprise their roles from John Carpenter’s original movie in the process, namely Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers.

Halloween Kills will hit theaters and Peacock on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.