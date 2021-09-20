Amy Adams Teases Enchanted 2’s ‘Humbling’ Musical Numbers, Now Give Her A Duet With Idina Menzel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While Disney has regularly been adapting animated blockbusters in live-action, the House of Mouse told a wholly original hybrid story with 2007’s Enchanted. Over a decade later a sequel is finally coming, titled Disenchanted. Amy Adams recently teased the movie’s ‘humbling’ musical numbers, hopefully including a duet with Idina Menzel.

The cast of Enchanted was stacked with Amy Adams starring alongside Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. Despite her iconic singing voice, the latter actress didn’t get to sing in the original film. But Adams did, and it turns out that filming Disenchanted was an entirely different experience for the Arrival actress. As she explained,

There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'

While cartoon characters like Enchanted’s Giselle don’t age, the rest of us do. And for Amy Adams, that meant a somewhat more challenging experience with aspects like choreography. But despite this, something tells me the six-time Oscar nominee will end up nailing the musical numbers of Disenchanted.

Amy Adams’ comments about filming Enchanted 2 come from her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While sharing excitement for the upcoming sequel and the addition of newcomers like Maya Rudolph, Adams got open about the difficulty that comes with playing Giselle the second time around. We'll Just have to wait and see exactly what musical surprises are coming in the upcoming project.

As previously mentioned, Amy Adams isn’t the only musical talent involved in the Enchanted franchise. James Marsden sang a number of times in the original movie, starring in Hairspray that same year. But fans are perhaps most excited about Idina Menzel’s character Nancy finally getting a musical number.

The end of Enchanted saw Idina Menzel’s Nancy living in the cartoon kingdom of Andalasia with Edward, while Giselle stayed in the “real world” with Robert. Because she’s presumably been living her life as a Disney princess, the opportunities for the Frozen star to belt it out are endless. We’ll just have to wait and see if Amy Adams gets to duet with Menzel throughout the course of the movie’s runtime.

Disenchanted is currently expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.